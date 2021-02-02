The nurses' union has appealed to the government to remedy long-standing issues which are contributing to the exodus of medical staff. It is also calling for a meeting with the prime minister 'to prevent a major crisis in the healthcare sector.'

Times of Malta reported earlier this month that Malta is facing an exodus of foreign nurses who are being poached by the UK as part of its efforts to control its spiralling COVID-19 situation. Sources close to the profession said around 140 nurses have either already resigned or are in the process of submitting their resignations as they are lured away from Malta with more favourable working conditions and a better remuneration package.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) said it is concerned by the 'substantial' number of foreign nurses leaving the country.

"We are in a situation where the nurses' shortage is affecting the service being offered to our patients and the wellbeing of our staff."

The union said it is calling on the government to tackle issues which other countries are using to poach staff from Malta, including better pay and more efficient granting of residence permits, as well as the granting of citizenship.

It also enclosed notes from some foreign nurses, who pointed out that another problem that frustrates them in Malta is getting their family here.

"We have been working and living here in Malta for a very long time. We are front-liners who suffer from psychological and physical strain because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, however we lack much-needed family support during these difficult times. What we are asking for is our basic human right. We are financially unstable and cannot afford to support our spouses independently and satisfy all other requirements and we are asking to have them live with us in Malta," the foreign nurses told the MUMN.

"Many of our colleagues are leaving Malta to England or Ireland because they are having difficulties or no timeframe on the process for their families to join them in Malta.

"We pay high accommodation rents and some of us cannot even take out a bank loan to buy property."

The nurses also complained about delays in the issue of residence permits and the renewal of work permits.

"We are required to go for blood tests and chest X rays on a yearly basis. We are allowed to perform the mentioned tests at private clinics only. This is unfair as we pay high monthly taxes and national insurance as well. We believe we should be able to take the tests at any government medical centre free of charge. Yearly renewal amounts to almost €430 they said.

The union said it knew of a case where a nurse tried 'a depressing number of times' to contact Identity Malta to get a work permit issued, with the answer always being "under process", until the frustration was over the roof and an email was sent to the prime minister. Only then did Identity Malta issued the ID card.

"Do we need every time to email the prime minister for something that should be straight forward?" the union asked.

"We love Malta and would love to continue working here and enjoying the country. However, we would like to do that with our families. We are not emotionless robots, we need our spouses' support and the presence of our children. We also need to be remunerated as our colleagues who are being offered better wages and allowances," the union quoted the nurses as saying.