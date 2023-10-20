A sewage overflow at ix-Xatt l-Aħmar in Għajnsielem has affected the water quality leading the health authorities to issue a warning against swimming in the area.

This, they said, is not recommended until further notice as it may pose a risk to bathers’ health.

The authorities said they were investigating to determine the source of contamination. The duration of the contamination cannot be predicted at this stage.

Signs indicating the area have been fixed on site.

When the water quality is restored, the signs will be removed, and the public will again be notified that the area is now fit for bathing, they said.