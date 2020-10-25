Do you know those people for whom everything seems to go right? The ones who could spit in the wind while the wind was blowing in their direction and still not get hit?

Well, our prime minister is not one of them. Ever since getting off to a bumpy start in mid-January, he’s had to stave off a pandemic, eat his words several times over, try to fight off the impending gloom of Moneyval, and now, unsurprisingly, the Europeans are coming for us over the golden passports scheme.

All this while he’s dealing with the civilised world’s raised eyebrows over the way the investigation into Daphne Carua­na Galizia’s assassination has been handled, or more to the point, mishandled.

If I were him, I would be pissed. Forget paying for sins of the father, he’s paying for the sins of the last decade.

People can’t be trusted to always do the right thing even in the face of the loss of life - Anna Marie Galea

Yet, despite this, or maybe because of it, he continues to remain unmoved in taking proper decisive action over our COVID-19-infested state, leaving us mere mortals to fend for ourselves.

The issue though isn’t just the lack of action, it’s the attitude he has towards the pandemic itself. From waltzing around maskless in most of the press conferences he attends to that now-

legendary comment about the waves being in the sea (that one aged pretty badly, didn’t it?), his approach appears to be as laissez-faire as a drunk, married man going in for a one night stand.

It has left many on both sides of the house feeling anxious, weary and unsettled. At a time that calls for leaders to actually lead, our prime minister has seemed more comfortable attacking the new leader of the opposition, like a boy challenging a classmate to a fight in the schoolyard after school. It’s extremely unsettling to watch.

Just last week a friend of mine thought that he might be positive for COVID-19 and it was nothing short of harrowing to watch him mentally go through the lists of people he had met recently. He hadn’t even been contacted by contact tracers but instead, got the tearful news from his positively tested colleague herself, who was responsible enough to let him know that he could be at risk.

But let’s imagine for a second that she hadn’t wanted to face her colleagues and friends like I’m sure many people are scared of doing. My friend would have continued to potentially infect dozens of people who have families of their own at home.

The 24 hours till he got his negative result were full of him agonising over every small detail of the previous five days and building up the courage to tell everyone he had met that he might have endangered their lives.

You would think that the government would have taken this budget as an opportunity to dip our mental health services in solid gold given how much of a mental responsibility they are heaping on every one of us. Is it any wonder that so many people feel lost, confused, depressed and scared? Why do we pay taxes if when the going gets tough, the tough go to Sicily on their yacht?

It would be nice if we could ask people to all be responsible and take care of one another, but that’s why there are laws, because people can’t be trusted to always do the right thing even in the face of the loss of life. Do you know who we are supposed to trust to do the right thing though? The people we vote for.

Do the right thing, Prime Minister.