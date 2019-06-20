In a country where mentioning the Lord or Our Lady’s name in vain is rampant, this seems a trite question indeed. Even children are often heard mouthing such profanities since they inevitably repeat what they are exposed to in their daily lives.

So why the question?

The point is not whether we as a population (and not merely the populace) know or not. It’s that we couldn’t give a toss either way, and any grunted answer is likely to be tailed off with a string of obscenities.

Significantly, this is not an exclusively socio-linguistic phenomenon. For we have taken blasphemy to the next level by kneading it into our mindset, blinding us to the deterioration of our health and lifestyle. The horrifying result is amply manifest in our insensitivity and apathy towards the wholesale destruction of both our rural and urban environment.

Get on a bus, and unless you follow suit, watch how young and old don’t stop swiping away at their smart phones oblivious to anything or anyone else. It does not even occur to them to look at the sky, let alone at what is happening around them.

Nor is this just techy addiction. It is also the result of years of living in and/or being engulfed by hideous blocks of apartments generating blockheads rendered irredeemable by an abysmal ‘educational’ curriculum designed to churn out generations on permanent mental shutdown.

Furthermore, several local TV programmes airing property ‘insights’ are also systematically brainwashing blighted minds to spur the building frenzy.

Which is why not a day passes without another gash added to our environmental wounds despite a handful of petitions and outraged voices resembling the proverbial distant voice in a desert.

And Malta is a well on the way to becoming a concrete desert where most celebrate the demolition of another chunk of Malta’s traditional landscape to make the brazen coterie of developers and businessmen richer than ever.

The following are the headlines that appeared in this paper on Wednesday, July 17, in the national news section. They are not simply unified by theme but by the way they screech blasphemy – the relished blasphemy of gang-raping our island to sustain so-called record economic growth:

Uprooting of over 600 trees and the obliteration of 48,000m2 of arable land. If this isn’t blasphemy, what is?

▪ Change of use of Fortina Hotel grounds approved;

▪ Controversial Marsa racetrack deal sails through parliament with PL, PN backing;

▪ Danish Village could take up part of Għadira coastline;

▪ Save Dwejra: NGOs file appeal against restaurant in ‘sensitive site’;

▪ Final appeals as Central Link project heads for approval;

▪ Architects’ evaluation on Fortina project ‘changed’.

Six headlines blaring environmental degradation on the same day, to which must be added that another national news story pointed out how the rejected Mtarfa project a few paces away from historic cart ruts is up for an appeal in September.

Yet another news item informed us that the Malta Developers Association (read Malta’s real rulers) are carrying out building regulator’s legal duties to barricade its undisputed power while gaining a publicity stunt.

All this on one day! Isn’t this blasphemous?

The following day the expected approval was given to the Central Link road project despite objections to the uprooting of over 600 trees (most of which are meant to be legally protected) and the obliteration of 48,000 square metres of arable land.

If this isn’t blasphemy, what is?

For anyone unfamiliar with our language I’d like to point out that the Maltese word for greenery is ‘ħdura’. Oddly, the very same word also means hatred. Our hatred of mind/body/soul-uplifting trees (ħdura għal ħdura) must render us truly unique at a time when so many countries are bending backwards to green their cities and reduce cars, emulating what Copenhagen kickstarted years ago.

As I write this piece, Paris has just announced that it will be embellishing its renowned beauty with more trees and flowers. China is revving up its reforestation plans by planting thousands of trees and will continue to do so over the years to come. Even Mexico is transforming its highway columns into vertical gardens to combat its notoriously toxic air, while Singapore is beginning to see a ray of green light.

In Malta, the promise of planting trees is hogwash plastered in our faces to assuage the blasphemous destruction perpetrated by the authorities. These are the very same authorities who waste thousands of euros to put up billboards to tell us that we will be saving the grand sum of €75 per car per annum thanks to the widening of our roads.

The message is driven home by stating that we are consequently plusher in the pocket. Alternative transport systems are shot down even before uttered.

In this manic veneration of money there is no halting the total onslaught on our quality of life which only a few days ago the Prime Minister was bragging had improved under his tenure.

Remember the Education Minister, a few months back, categorically stating that we must get used to living in a pressure cooker? Any guesses who is pressing down the lid?

Any doubts whether we Maltese know what blasphemy is?