As life becomes increasingly hectic, when we need to purchase goods or services, we do not always find the time to physically visit shops to compare brands, prices and offers. In other words, shopping around.

Online shopping gives us the opportunity to browse different sellers and compare products and prices any time of the day and from anywhere.

The world wide web also offers a vast range of products and services at various prices. By opting to shop online, we often save time, money and avoid stress.

Despite its numerous advantages, online shopping is far from being risk-free. When one does not take the right precautions, we risk falling victim to scams and fraudulent sellers. Hence, prior to clicking the buy button and provide our payment details, it is imperative we keep in mind the following advice and recommendations.

A trustworthy website includes the name and contact information of the trader. This information is necessary if something goes wrong with the products or services purchased and we need to contact the seller. This information should be clearly visible on the website. We must not trust websites that only provide an e-mail address as contact information.

Before making the final buying decision it is advisable that we look at the comments or reviews of previous customers. This is especially important if we are buying from a seller for the first time. When judging sellers through online feedback, it is better to stick to third party review sites, as the comments posted on the same site of the seller may be biased. While reading them, it is important to look out for comments about the quality of the products purchased, whether they matched the online description and whether they encountered any problems with delivery.

The online selling site should also contain information about delivery time frames, any applicable guarantees, return policies, methods of payment and information about the right of withdrawal if the seller is EU-based. We consumers are not obliged to give a reason why we want to cancel a sale and are entitled to a full refund of the money paid. The only cost we may be liable to pay is the direct cost of returning the goods back to the seller.

The right of withdrawal gives us the right to cancel the online purchase within 14 days of receipt of goods, or in case of services within 14 days of signing the contract of sale. However, we should keep in mind that the cooling-off period does not apply to all products purchased through distance means. In fact, personalised items, perishable goods and consumables do not have a cooling-off period.

Special attention should be given to the method of payment and the website’s security features. Before inputting credit card details, we should check that the website has a closed padlock symbol. Additionally, the web address should begin with ‘https’, where the letter ‘s’ stands for secure.

As consumers we should avoid buying from sites that only accept payment by money order. In case of non-delivery, we may not be able to claim back the money paid. We should therefore opt to pay through a payment mechanism or by credit card, as these offer protection in terms of fraud or non-delivery.

After concluding the purchase, we should always check our bank transaction to ensure that the correct, authorised amount has been debited and that no fraud has taken place following the transaction. It is also important to never give credit or debit card details via e-mail.

When buying goods online, we should never forget that the two-year legal protection applies to non-conforming goods. The EU online seller is obliged to provide a free remedy to consumers if the goods purchased are not as described or are not fit for purpose. This legal protection is valid for two years from the date goods come into our possession.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt