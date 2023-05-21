Daniela Mifsud, a doctor at Mater Dei Hospital, was recently awarded a postgraduate diploma in Sports and Exercise Medicine at the University of South Wales, which provides a unique long-distance experience of studying sports and exercise medicine.

Throughout its six modules of the programme, various topics related to this medical specialty were tackled by means of academic forums, video and poster presentations, critically appraising articles and developing a reflective journal. Each module lasted six weeks and, at the end of each module, an exam was carried out.

Throughout this diploma, the participants engaged with various healthcare professionals from all over the world, such as general practitioners, orthopaedic surgeons and physiotherapists. This give the programme another dimension as the various healthcare professionals shared their opinions and knowledge with the participants, and replied to their questions. It also provided the opportunity for networking.

“We were also assessed on skills pertaining to research which helped ensure my preparedness for the upcoming MSc in Sports and Exercise Medicine,” Mifsud said. “Having graduated with distinction, I was offered a place on the MSc programme, which I keenly embarked on.”

Having graduated with distinction, I was offered a place on the MSc programme, which I keenly embarked on - Dr Daniela Mifsud

She added that achieving the diploma would not have been possible without the scholarship she was awarded through the Malta Sports Scholarships offered by the Ministry for Education, Sports, Youth, Research and Innovation which fully funded the diploma.

Mifsud said: “The diploma equipped me with the necessary skills and knowledge to become an evidence-based doctor, allowing me to treat patients in clinic and pitch-side holistically and safely.”