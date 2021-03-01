A doctor has denied any wrongdoing in a legal row over the will of a COVID-19 victim after the man's sisters accused him of taking advantage of their brother.

Medical doctor Jan Chircop, son of the late Labour MP Karl Chircop, was responding to a judicial protest filed by two sisters, who said he had taken all of their brother's possessions within an hour of his burial.

Chircop denied taking anything that he was not authorised to take by the deceased man, Mario Mangion, who he described as being like a second father to him.

Instead, he insisted that it was the man’s sisters who were doing something diametrically opposed to their brother’s wishes.

Chircop was officially replying to a judicial protest filed last week by Alberta and Jane Mangion who claimed that Chircop had taken all of their brother’s possessions within an hour of his burial.

Their judicial protest had also been filed against notary Joseph Cilia, a former Labour MP, who they claim committed irregularities in the publication of the will they were contesting.

The legal squabble is over the will, signed on October 7 last year by Mangion, 69, who died on February 5 just days after contracting the COVID-19 virus. His sisters claimed that the following day, just one hour after the burial, Chircop informed them that he was their brother’s universal heir and handed over a copy of Mangion’s last will issued before notary Cilia.

They also claimed that Chircop had gone to their brother’s house in Gudja and took various documents, bank details, internet banking pins, a shotgun, jewellery and cash, including money belonging to them which Mangion was keeping. The sisters said all these were taken on the same day of the burial.

But in his reply, Chircop explained that Mangion was not only a family friend but he had considered him as his second father. He said the claims made by the two sisters displayed utter disrespect towards their brother and his wishes.

Chircop said it was not true that he had taken anything he was not authorised to take or that he obtained an illicit copy of the will, a copy of which Mangion himself had given him upon signing. A handwritten note on the will that reads “true copy for Jan” was written by Mangion. Chircop also denied any wrongdoing.

Regarding the burial in a grave that was different to that written in Mangion’s will, Chircop said it was the sister who decided to bury him there as the grave cannot be opened for 10 years, in line with health directives.

Chircop called on the two sisters to desist from making further baseless claims and insinuations, warning them of further legal action in default.

Lawyers Matthew Paris, Luke Dalli and Ann Marie Cutajar signed the counter-protest.