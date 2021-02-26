Relatives of a man who died last month after contracting the COVID-19 virus have accused his doctor and a notary of taking advantage of their brother, who allegedly changed his will at the eleventh hour leaving all his belongings to the doctor.

Alberta and Jane Mangion filed a judicial protest against Jan Chircop, son of the late Labour MP Karl Chircop, who they say took all of their brother’s possessions within an hour of his burial, and notary Joseph Cilia, a former Labour MP, who they claim committed irregularities in the publication of the will they were contesting.

The sisters explained that their brother, Mario Mangion, 69, died on February 5 just days after contracting the COVID-19 virus. The following day, just one hour after the burial, Chircop informed them that he was their brother’s universal heir and handed over a copy of what he claims was Mangion’s last will issued before notary Cilia.

They said Chircop had gone to their brother’s house in Gudja from where he took various documents, bank details, internet banking pins, a shotgun, jewellery and cash, including the cash belonging to them which Mangion was keeping. The sisters said all these were taken on the same day of the burial.

They also claimed that within two weeks from the death, Chircop registered Mangion’s address on his identity card even though he never resided there and before their brother’s death certificate had been issued. They said no research had been done to see which will was their brother's final one and to ascertain who the recipients of his inheritance were.

Mangion's relatives are also contesting Chircop's claim on the basis that Mangion was buried in a different grave to the one he requested in his will.

They said that since this express wish had not been carried out, Chircop automatically lost the right to be his universal heir.

The Mangion sisters gave Chircop and Cilia 24 hours from the receipt of the judicial protest to return all their brother’s belongings and to immediately stop acting as their brother’s universal heir.

Lawyers Ruth Scott and Frank Cassar signed the protest.