Up to three students can receive funding to read for doctoral and post-doctoral research at the European University Institute in Florence, the Foreign Minister has reminded local researchers.

Three scholarships a year are available for prospective students, with each bursary worth up to €18,000 per student.

The scholarships are part of the Maltese government’s commitment to become a contributing member to the EUI, which is renowned for its social science expertise.

Membership fees are calculated by a country’s GDP and Malta currently contributes €18,000 a year.

Founded in 1972 by the six original members of the European Community, the school has four departments - Economics, History and Civilisation, Law and Politics and Social Sciences - and hosts scholars from more than 60 countries.

Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela highlighted the scholarship opportunities during a visit he paid to Badia Fiesolana, where part of the EUI campus is located.

There, he met the first Maltese researcher to take advantage of EUI scholarships. Matthias Ebejer is researching spirituality in warface during the Knights’ period in Malta as part of a doctoral degree.

Open calls for doctoral scholarships and post-doctoral fellowships are open each year in autumn and spring respectively. More information is available on the EUI website.