A recent doctoral thesis by Shirley Ann Gauci offers new insights into the pedagogical practices which support the fostering of thinking skills associated with information-processing, problem-solving, critical thinking, creative thinking and metacognition in kindergarten-aged children within the local context.

Drawing on sociocultural theory, Gauci problematised the construct of knowledge and debated the complex link between thinking, thinking skills, learning and knowledge in ECEC. Grounded on the literature, a conceptual framework for a pedagogy of thinking was then proposed, based on five specific constructs: relational pedagogy; conversations; co-construction; emergent curriculum and inquiry-based strategies. A policy review complemented the literature review for a contemporary and contextualised understanding and to provide a critical analysis of the relationship between theory, research and the mandated local policies.

Positioning the research within the interpretivist paradigm, a multiple case study involving four kindergarten settings was designed to explore the actual application of the conceptual framework using project-based practices. Interviews, focused conversations and observations were the research methods selected for data collection. Cross-case analysis was implemented at two points to produce a multi-case report for the presentation and interpretation of the findings. The analysis was enhanced with episodes drawn from the four case studies and insights from the reflective journal kept throughout the research.

The findings suggested that the amalgamation of the five constructs set in motion a pedagogy of thinking, highlighting relational pedagogy as the principal catalyst. However, they also cast light on the complexities that may hinder the course towards authentic implementation, particularly on those associated with the discourse of educational change within the national context. Implications and recommendations are offered to bridge the gap between theory, policy and practice.

Shirley Ann Gauci holds a B.Ed (Hons) in primary education from the University of Malta and an MSc in educational leadership from the University of Leicester. Her PhD at the University of Sheffield was fully funded by the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme.