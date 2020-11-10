The government and doctors are on the same page when it comes to decisions on mass events, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday, dismissing concerns Christmas in the City would bring together large groups of people.

Doctors and health officers earlier on Tuesday said the government’s decision to hold events in Valletta in the run-up to Christmas was irresponsible.

Asked by Times of Malta for his reaction, Abela said doctors and the government were in agreement that people’s health remains a priority.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Insisting there will not be any mass events and that the programme will be in line with the health regulations, Abela said all decisions on large-scale public events will go through him, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tourism and Culture ministries downplayed the events programme, insisting all health measure would be followed. Contacted for a comment, the Health Ministry said the two ministries’ statement was self-explanatory.

But while the Prime Minister said Christmas this year must be celebrated differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said there should not be messages of “doom and gloom”.

“Yes, this will be a Christmas that must be celebrated differently,” he said.

He did not reply to a question by Times of Malta whether the Tourism and Culture ministries had consulted him, Gauci or Fearne prior to the announcement of the Christmas event.