The head of Malta’s college of obstetricians and gynaecologists has defended new rules on birth that permit a woman’s partner to be present only during the ‘pushing’ stage of delivery, after over 2,000 signed a petition against it.

The petition calls for partners to be swabbed and tested by the hospital, saying it is “mentally unhealthy” for the mother to go through labour on her own.

“Partner support decreases the pain-fear-tension syndrome, with less risk of physical or psychological complications... It is mentally unhealthy for a mother to experience childbirth pain alone unless wanting to herself,” the petition read.

However, Mark Formosa, president of the Malta College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists, said the measures act in the interests of all those involved.

If the numbers of maternity staff begin to drop because of contagion, this would impact the service they are able to offer pregnant women.

“A number of other doctors working in the Department of ObGyn at Mater Dei have been quarantined and are therefore unable to offer their services to their obstetric patients,” he said.

“It’s a tough decision but the concept of protecting the medical and midwifery staff in order to be able to have the numbers to deliver the standard of service that our mothers deserve is an important one to take on board when discussing these measures.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has rocked established procedures to the core

In response to petitioners calling for swabbing of partners, he explained that the high rate of false negative results does not offer “the reassurance necessary in these times”.

While he acknowledged the important role a partner plays in the support of a mother in labour, he said the COVID-19 pandemic had rocked established procedures to the core.

It was for this reason, he explained, that a number of European regions had decided to stop the practice of allowing husbands to be present with their partners during labour or caesarean section.

RELATED STORIES Women in labour are delaying hospital visits due to coronavirus fears

“I think Mater Dei’s policy is a very well thought-out compromise which respects the needs of the mother and the wishes of the partner as well as limiting to the absolute minimum that risk of contagion by the partner.”

‘I gave birth the day the rules changed’

A woman, who recently gave birth, recounts her experience:

“As I settled into the delivery room I was told that my husband would not be able to stay and would only be allowed back in for the actual delivery stage.

At first, I was shocked and extremely upset as all I could think about was going through it alone and whether my husband would make it on time for the birth.

It is definitely an experience I did not want him to miss out on and neither did he.

I couldn’t understand why he couldn’t be tested and remain with me since he was already allowed in with me to begin with, but unfortunately the midwives had to follow protocol – which came in on that very day – and that was that.

My husband managed to arrive just in time as I called him just as I was about to give birth, crying and worried he wouldn’t make it. He rushed back in and managed to experience the birth 10 minutes later.

I gave birth to a healthy boy – my second child. Had it been my first, this whole experience would have been so much more stressful.

“When you don’t know what to expect, having your husband there to support you is crucial.”