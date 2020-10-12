The MAM doctors' union has demanded tougher government action to control the spread of COVID-19, saying on Monday that it is concerned by the 'absence of leadership' while COVID-19 'spirals out of control'.

In a statement, the union said one last effort is necessary before a vaccine becomes available, and it called on the health authorities to come up with an effective strategy and measures, similar to those in Spain, France and the UK, to bring the epidemic under control.

Those three countries have imposed partial lock-downs in the areas worst affected by the spread of the virus.

The MAM warned that things will get much worse in Malta if the healthcare system collapses because of very high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The number of new cases hit 100 on Saturday and 95 on Sunday.

The union said the prime minister "cannot behave like an ostrich with its head in

the sand and state that it is business as usual, while deaths continue to occur from COVID-19 every day."

"The Intensive Care Unit is nearly full up and will soon not be able to deal with the increasing number of serious cases, be they COVID-19, traffic accidents or any other disease.

"Many more patients from younger age groups are being admitted to hospital with serious COVID-19 symptoms every day.

"The government must stop sending mixed messages that the epidemic is under control, grossly underestimating the gravity of the situation. This has encouraged many people not to take mask-wearing seriously, accelerating the spread of the virus. This does not augur well either for Public Health or the

economy," the MAM said.

It said the authorities need to move away from populism and act firmly. The idea that the elderly could be sacrificed for the economy was unethical and completely unacceptable, it added.

The union acknowledged that many people had become fed up with restrictive measures, but according to the World Health Organisation, a vaccine could be

available by the end of the year.

The MAM said it is proposing the following:

Obligatory mask-wearing in indoor places such as workplaces irrespective of social distancing;

A stepped-up educational campaign on how to wear masks and why they are necessary;

Better shielding of the elderly and vulnerable groups;

Intensified enforcement of instructions and restrictions;

Mandatory screening of travellers on arrival and a requirement for the production of a negative test result. Ban on flights from destinations where a local lockdown is in place;

Teleworking and work from home where possible;

More restrictive measures on non-essential services if the above fail.