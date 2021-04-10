Doctors for Road Safety has welcomed plans to install speed cameras along the coast road after another serious injury, and called for similar measures along other roads and junctions.

"There is no doubt that this is a critically important step towards

improving safety on a road well known for being abused and a death trap for many," the group said.

It urged Transport Malta to publish studies highlighting other accident black-spots as a means of identifying other areas that would benefit from the use of technology to curb abuse.

Such technology could include traffic light pedestrian crossings

and junctions, and the use of traffic monitoring cameras, the group said.

"Road safety is a responsibility of all road users. However, the onus and obligation to take specific actions to improve road safety must rest with those organizations and institutions which are entrusted by government and society to work diligently and assiduously to protect lives on our roads.

"LESA has taken an important step but so much more needs to be done to maximize the positive impact that tried and tested technology can have on road safety.