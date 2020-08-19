The MAM doctors' union on Wednesday again threatened industrial action over the government's handling of COVID-19, saying a legal notice to regulate bars, issued on Tuesday, is completely different from what was announced by

the superintendent of public health.

The legal notice, it said, undermined public health measures aimed at controlling the epidemic.

"The Malta Tourism Authority is in self-destruct mode and fomenting epidemics

again putting profit before health. The government should offer financial compensation to bars and clubs and not act irresponsibly endangering the lives of people." the union said.

The bars are meant to close from Wednesday, but in terms of the legal notice they will be able to stay open as long as they seat patrons at tables and serve food with drinks there.

The MAM said it had been understood that only bars with a licence to function as a restaurant would be allowed to operate as restaurants.

"Serving a bag of crisps with a drink, does not modify your licence, neither does it change the genetics of a virus. Whoever drafted the legal notice is insulting the intelligence of all the Maltese people," the MAM fumed.

It said the Ministry for Tourism by promoting rave parties, was responsible for causing a major epidemic in Malta, with one of the highest numbers of daily new cases in Europe. This had resulted in one country after another adding Malta to its black list, leaving the tourism industry in Malta in tatters and on the way to a complete shutdown.

"MTA officials should realise that disregarding the advice of the superintendent of public health renders itself, and whoever follows its notice liable to

civil and criminal damages should patients become seriously ill and die," the MAM said.

It said its council would be meeting today to discuss whether to reactivate directives for industrial action.