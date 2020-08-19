Public health doctors have been ordered to strike for one hour on Thursday in protest at “political and unscientific interference” in their work by other ministries other than that of health.

The Medical Association of Malta gave notice of the strike - from 8am to 9am - for doctors from the grade of foundation to consultants. Doctors working at coronavirus swabbing centres are exempt.

The directive, the union said, is also not applicable to the chief medical officer and the superintendent of public health.

In a clarification later, MAM said doctors in public health are those working in administration specialising in public health.

There will not be a strike at Mater Dei, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Mount Carmel Hospitel, and health centres.

Earlier on Wednesday, MAM threatened industrial action over the government's handling of COVID-19, saying a legal notice to regulate bars, issued on Tuesday, was completely different from what was announced by the superintendent of public health.

Ministries’ interference, MAM said, was resulting in faulty decisions which lack a scientific base being taken and may lead to illness among the population and medical professionals.

It said the symbolic protest was being ordered to show that public health doctors cannot take responsibility for decisions taken without their knowledge and/or against their advice, and which may result in serious harm to their and their colleagues’ health.

All other MAM directives remain suspended, but may be reactivated should implementation and enforcement of the public health measures announced on Monday not be satisfactory, doctors warned.