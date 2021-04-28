Hayley Wickenheiser, a Canadian member of the International Olympic Committee Athletes Commission, says medical experts should decide whether or not to stage the Tokyo Olympics, not athletes or the IOC.

Wickenheiser, a six-time Olympian who won four ice hockey gold medals and also played softball at the 2000 Summer Games, told CBC Sports that safety and public health need to be the decisive factors about conducting the Games at Japan in July and August.

“This decision needs to be made by medical and health experts, not by corporate and big business,” Wickenheiser said in a posting on the CBC website.

