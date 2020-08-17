Doctors have welcomed a raft of new government rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 but warned the island could be plunged into a second partial lockdown if the measures are not properly enforced.

A new set of directives was issued by Health Minister Chris Fearne on Monday. They include a ban on gatherings of more than 15 people, a shutdown of bars and nightclubs and mandatory mask-wearing in all enclosed public spaces.

Medical Association of Malta president Martin Balzan told Times of Malta that the directives were "mostly in line" with what the union proposed last week although some other proposals were ignored.

The union council will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss the measures and whether to go ahead with threatened industrial action.

Balzan said the enforcement of the COVID-19 restrictions ought to be carried out by the police to ensure the public adheres to them. There should also be no hint of any possible amnesty in the future.

“Another partial lockdown would be catastrophic for the economy, so it is essential that we take these measures seriously and don’t risk having further measures put in place,” he said.

Malta was in a partial lockdown for three months from the end of March with non-essential businesses shuttered in a bid to stamp out the spread of the virus. The move hit local businesses hard, with the government moving to introduce wage subsidies to keep households afloat.

The new measures which come into force later this week, follow successive record highs in new COVID cases in recent days.