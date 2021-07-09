Doctors have slammed the Tourism Ministry's "amateurism and lack of foresight" after Malta recorded 55 new COVID cases with the majority being English language students.

In a statement, the Medical Association of Malta said that having the island on the UK green list was nothing but a poisoned chalice set for rapid and devastating repetition of what had happened in Mallorca and Lisbon.

It said that just 10 days ago, 5,000 students had to be evacuated by ship from the Spanish island of Mallorca, after student parties led to more than 500 new COVID cases.

"This followed the dubious privilege of being on the UK green list. The same happened in Portugal where Lisbon was forced into lockdown within a matter of a couple of weeks," MAM said, adding that the UK not only exported the highly transmissible variant but was promoting mass events with an average of more than 20,000 cases a day.

Most students who travel to Malta do not come here from the UK, but fly to the island to learn English.

MAM insisted the island was seeing a repeat of last year's mistakes "by opening Malta to tourist brackets characterised by unruly behaviour with high transmission and low vaccination rates".

Herd immunity could only halt an epidemic if there was no "continuous massive seeding" of the virus from abroad.

MAM said it had strongly advised the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association and the authorities to promote safe tourism by allowing in only vaccinated people who would also be required to swab.

It also called for a prohibition of activities that attract "unruly tourists unlikely to comply with preventive measures and social distancing".

It warned that Malta will soon be placed on the EU red list, "bringing down the whole tourism sector with a bang".

MAM meanwhile encouraged people to get vaccinated.