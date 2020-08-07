Doctors are to continue with industrial action after an eight hour meeting between the government and social partners failed to ease their concerns about the COVID-19 spread.

On Thurday, they were among those at a Malta Council for Economic and Social Development meeting, during which stakeholders locked horns with the government amid strike action over mass events.

Directives at Mater Dei Hospital will continue for the second consecutive day.

In a statement the doctors said that halfway through the meeting, held at Auberge de Castille, those present were informed that the number of COVID-19 cases had increased by 150% in one day, reaching a new record.

“MAM president Martin Balzan was adamant that it was the duty of government to control the epidemic and ban all mass events until the numbers did not exceed three cases per day, particularly when the cause was daily parties and events held all over the island,” the doctors said.

The government’s proposal to allow mass or public events of up to 300 people was “absurd and dangerous”. Another proposal to limit the number to 60 people indoors and 100 people outdoors was also not accepted, MAM said, condemning “the use weddings as a pretext to allow commercial mass events during an epidemic”.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

'Further restrictions on mass events, €50 mask fine'

According to Labour Party media outlet ONE, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that mass events, except for weddings, are being banned.

Meanwhile, as of Friday those refusing to wear a mask on buses, the Gozo channel and shops will be fined €50.

Gauci also told PL media that a further two COVID-19 testing hubs will open next week in order to keep up with the demand that has seen people waiting for days until they get tested.