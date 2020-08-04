Doctors left a meeting with the health ministry “unimpressed” with the government’s plans to control the spread of COVID-19, saying the government was pushing for “fake enforcement”.

The Medical Association of Malta met with Health Minister Chris Fearne on Wednesday for a meeting aimed at preventing industrial action by doctors over large scale events.

But speaking afterwards, union head Martin Balzan told Times of Malta that doctors were “unimpressed” by government’s plans.

“It is absurd that they are still actively promoting mass events. The enforcement will be based on self-assessment of risks. That is not how you do things,” Balzan said.

The government, he said, was not interested in considering introducing fines in cases where people fail to wear face masks.

Last week doctors threatened industrial action if mass events were allowed to continue but held off after four international festivals were cancelled and the government promised strict measures.

Balzan said the association would now hold discussions on the matter on Wednesday before making a final decision. It would also work closely with the nurses’ union, the pharmacists’ union as well as the UHM, he said.

“We have a council so I cannot decide myself but, after today’s meeting, if it were up to me, we would go on with planned action. The government is being delusional and irresponsible,” he said.

If the action goes ahead it would mean the health system would revert to operating similar to the height of the pandemic when it was only dealing with emergency cases and all other non-essential services were on hold.

The number of cases have continued to spike in recent days, with the active cases now exceeding the 200 patients mark. The numbers are similar to those in April, when non-essential shops, restaurants and the airport were still shut.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted Malta's coronavirus situation is under control.