Updated 4.55pm, adds Chamber of Pharmacists statement

Doctors are suspending directives to postpone elective surgery and all surgeries will be performed as planned, their union said on Friday.

The Medical Association of Malta had issued a raft of directives to doctors on Wednesday that included not attending outpatient appointments at Mater Dei and not to handle elective surgeries. The directives came into force on Thursday morning.

In a statement on Friday, MAM said the decision to carry out elective surgery followed discussions with Health Minister Chris Fearne, as a gesture of goodwill.

Directives at the outpatients' department remain in force.

The doctors said their announcement follows that by the Prime Minister launching new measures aimed to contain COVID-19 spread.

MAM said that it welcomed new rules making mask-wearing compulsory and promises to enforce rules. It encouraged the government to enforce quarantine rules and impose the fines if necessary, and to enforce all rules published by the Superintendent of Public Health. Regular statistics should also be provided to the public.

It reiterated its disapproval of unwarranted interference in the work of the Superintendent, allowing mass activities such as parties of up to 300 people.

“It is very clear that such parties will not control but rather increase the spread the virus as shown in every textbook of epidemiology,” MAM said.

The government set restrictions on events' capacity on Friday after a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases linked to parties, festivals and nightclubs. 49 new COVID-19 cases were detected overnight.

While re-asserting its opposition, the union said it will also monitor the effectiveness of enforcement before withdrawing its directive related to the outpatient appointments.

It said it remained committed to safeguarding the health of its members and of the Maltese population.

Pharmacists reiterate call for complete ban of mass events

In a separate statement, the Chamber of Pharmacists reiterated its call for a complete ban of mass events including the proposal of 300 persons outdoors and 100 indoors.

It called on the Prime Minister and Tourism Minister to review the airport policy and the "so-called safe corridors”.

The chamber said that its dispute with the government still stood and directed pharmacists to be on the alert, intensify their safeguards in community pharmacies and follow its directives and guidance issued since March and never retracted.

It reminded the public that they are to wear masks or visors, sanitise hands and observe the two-metre social distance when in a pharmacy.

It said it will continue to monitor the situation and will act accordingly.