A docudrama film with an all-Maltese cast is being shot in Turkey, England, Austria and Malta.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Film Commissioner Johann Grech visited the set of God’s Soldier, currently filming in Ċirkewwa, on Saturday.

Based on a story from the 1565 Great Siege, it carries an investment of more than €500,000 and is being produced by Maltese and UK producers.

Most scenes were filmed in Malta, with an estimated investment of €322,000 here. The film received €80,000 in financial assistance from the Malta Film Fund.

This production will be shown on German station ZDF, French/German station Arte, Austrian channel ORF, Viasat World UK and Malta's PBS.

Photo: Tourism Ministry