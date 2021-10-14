Spazju Kreattiv is hosting a private view of a thought-provoking exhibition on Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland that is currently running at the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London.

The V&A presents Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser, which was filmed for the big screen, takes a tour ‘down the rabbit hole’ with V&A curator Kate Bailey and presenter Andi Oliver.

It explores how Alice has become an enduring icon, influencing successive generations and inspiring creativity in fashion, film, photography and on the stage.

The documentary also brings to life the magical world of the landmark exhibition that charts the evolution of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland from manuscript to a global phenomenon beloved by all ages.

The documentary is showing today, October 14, at 7.30pm and on Sunday at 6pm, on October 23 at 4pm and on October 27 at 7.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. All patrons must present their vaccine certification. For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.