Twenty years since the deadliest terror attacks on the US, Television Malta will be featuring real life stories through interviews with Maltese and US citizens who lived the attacks in an exclusive documentary titled 9/11 Il-Maltin li kienu hemm (9/11 A Maltese Perspective) to be broadcast tomorrow, September 10, at 9pm.

TVM journalist Adrian Spiteri visited the US and interviewed the aunt of the only victim of Maltese descent, Brian Joseph Cachia. She speaks about what the tragedy meant to his family, as well as on the impact of the attacks on their lives.

The documentary relives the darkest day in American history from the perspective of individuals who were inside the World Trade Centre when the attacks happened, as well as a Maltese citizen who was on the site on the day of the attacks.

The visuals include photos of the devastation caused by the attacks, which were taken by a Maltese man both on the day of the attacks as well as the days which ensued.

The documentary will also feature the experience of a group of Gozitan youths who were in Manhattan on September 11.

9/11 Il-Maltin li kienu hemm is produced and directed by Spiteri and filmed by Charles Ahar.