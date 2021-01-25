The Italian Cultural Institute is screening the documentary Inferno Mittelbau Dora (2016) on the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, which this year falls on Wednesday.

Directed by Mary Mirka Milo, the film focuses on Mittelbau-Dora, the last concentration camp built by the Nazis and the most ruthless forced labour camp in Germany. The prisoners worked tirelessly in its underground tunnels to produce V2 missiles, the secret weapon that, in Hitler’s plan, should have changed the course of war and annihilated the enemies of the Third Reich.

The exceptional testimonies of the survivors contribute to create an engaging and intense narrative and reveal the incredible story of this unique underground concentration camp built during World War II.

The Italian documentary, screened with English subtitles,

is being shown at the Italian Cultural Institute in St George’s Square, Valletta, at 6pm. Entrance is limited to 24 persons due to the current COVID-19 regulations. Bookings can be made until today by e-mailing segr.iiclavalletta@esteri.it.

One may also watch the film for free all day on Wednesday. Log on to https://vimeo.com/385373762; password: Min-$ga78sclf.