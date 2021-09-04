This is the third article in a three-part series. Read part one and part two.

The ħabbata (door knocker), grada (wrought iron gate), ħasira (cane curtain) and the antiporta (anteport) are some of the typical elements of traditional Maltese townhouses that photographer Jean-Paul Borg never tires to capture.

A charming residence in Vittoriosa, having all the traditional features: door knockers in the shape of dolphins, a wrought iron gate, an anteport and a central courtyard.

Each of these elements has its own history and particular origin, which Borg loves to share alongside his photos on his Facebook page Kappa Vision.

Most of the charming townhouses, found in the core of most towns and villages, were built between the two world wars or right after World War II.

“They were built out of globigerina limestone that was once the primary building block of houses in Malta. The key, distinguishing features also include brightly coloured doors with matching apertures, an open or closed wooden balcony and a wrought iron gate,” Borg says.

Although visibly they could seem to be quite modest dwellings, these houses were in reality very efficient abodes that fulfilled their purpose perfectly, the photographer remarks.

The majestic Alhambra house in Sliema.

The stunning old Villa Luginsland in Rabat

He also says that the fact that most of them were no higher than two storeys contributed to “creating a more ordered streetscape as well, as they neatly lined the side of roads. A far cry from today!”

Houses left in ruin

Borg notes that many traditional homes have been lying in a state of neglect for years, usually because of family feuds over inheritance.

And while he admits that dilapidated buildings can make for very interesting photos, he would rather they be restored. Thankfully enough, many homeowners are making the effort, even though this often turns out to be quite a costly feat.

Tal-Pittur house in Triq il-Ħabs, Naxxar, the premises of a former prison

“More and more townhouses are being restored and injected with new life while respecting those key characteristics that make them so unmistakably Maltese,” Borg enthuses.

“However, restoration of such buildings can be a very expensive task to embark on and this sometimes puts off people from going down the restoration path.”

Apart from the above-mentioned dwellings, Borg is also intrigued by old farmhouses, “which show how our ancestors lived”.

“They also shed light on how times have changed since then − from essentially living with your own animals on a farm to later adding stables for them to live separate from the inhabitants,” he adds.

A pretty townhouse in Manuel Dimech Street, Sliema, home to AM Language School

A vanishing architectural heritage

He also likes to shoot grand houses, villas and lodges built during the Knights era and later, as well as art nouveau and modernist houses.

As regards the latter style, he comments: “Unfortunately I feel that modernism is often shrugged upon when in my opinion it deserves more recognition, as well as protection, having played an important part in the architectural revolution that lead the way to future styles, some of which we still find being used today.”

The photographer writes in detail about the history of some of the houses featured in his posts, some of which are considered landmarks in their localities. He reveals curiosities, their change of use over the years and highlights those houses that risk being demolished.

Speaking on the latter topic, the photographer laments that despite the fact that construction and overdevelopment has become such a hotly debated subject, nothing much is being done: “Everyone is talking more and more about this, and it will indeed effect everyone one day. Yet, while all of this is happening, and despite the public outcry, nothing seems to be stopping or slowly the rate at which old houses are being pulled down to make way for concrete monstrosities.”

He observes that it has become quite common practice in some localities, such as in Sliema, to just leave the façade of traditional Maltese homes to remind us of their former glory, while the rest of the building is demolished and built anew.

The recently restored ‘Holy Family’ townhouse overlooking Misraħ Santu Rokku in Għaxaq

While he appreciates the attempt at preserving the traditional streetscape, he points out that this does not always work.

“I think that in some cases − even very prominent ones − the contrast created when mixing old with new is too striking, so much that it makes one cringe and ask ‘why?’ or ‘Why was that necessary?’. Cannot we just build in the same old style when renovating?”

Visit https://www.facebook.com/kappavision for historical information and curious facts about the houses shown here. One can also visit the Instagram account @kappavision_gram.

A modest-looking, sunlit house named Xemx in Nadur