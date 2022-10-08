Ħamrun Spartans maintained a perfect record as a goal mid-way through the first half enabled them to beat Valletta 1-0 and register the sixth win in as many matches.

Valletta, on the other hand, suffer a third consecutive defeat which leaves them in the bottom half of the table.

Ħamrun held the initiative during the first half, taking the lead in their first attempt at goal. Valletta, on the other hand, had their fair share of scoring opportunities. They did show improvement over their last outing but at the end, it was still not enough to earn a positive result.

