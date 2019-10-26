The judgment delivered by Mr Justice Grazio Mercieca on October 10, in the names of ‘Mercury plc v Persona Limited (103/14GM)’ is an excellent portrayal of the intricate elegance of Maltese civil law. It is a demonstration of a court laudably seeking to not only deliver justice, but also to teach innovative complex principles of law which rarely appear in judicial discourse.

The facts of the case were relatively simple: the plaintiff company had, on December 29, 1986, sold an apartment to another company, tying it with a number of conditions in the deed of sale, such as: to retain a right of first refusal on the property, to utilise the property for residential purposes or as offices only, not to affix placards in or outside the apartment and to impose such conditions to all subsequent purchasers.

Subsequently, the purchaser company sold the property to a third party, Persona Limited (the respondent company). Oblivious to what was to happen, the new owner started using the property as a clinic, housing dermatologists, gynaecologists, oncologists and surgeons, among others, and affixed signs on the outside of the building.

The plaintiff company filed a lawsuit claiming that the respondent company had breached the conditions previously imposed on the company that originally bought the apartment. It asserted that the conditions made towards the original purchasers also tied the new owners of the property, for the conditions are applicable not only to the signatories to the first deed of sale, but also to their successors in title. It requested that the court order the respondent company to rectify the breaches.

The respondent disagreed.

In its judgment, the court first sought to decide whether or not the plaintiff company had what is known as the ‘juridical interest’ to promote the action. The notion of ‘juridical interest’ is one of the procedural elements necessary for an action to be admissible at law (these elements are known in the legal world as presupposti proċesswali).

It has been said that a person is deemed to have an interest in instituting an action before the courts if he can derive a useful result therefrom. The judgment must be capable of bringing a certain utility for the plaintiff, contrary to the prejudice that he would suffer if the courts do not intervene. The interest must be juridical, direct and personal, and actual.

The court concluded that the plaintiff company did have the necessary juridical interest to proceed with the lawsuit.

An obligation is heritable when its performance may be enforced by a successor of the obligee or against a successor of the obligor

That resolved, it was then time for the court to consider whether the conditions imposed on the first deed of sale applied to the subsequent owner.

In other words, upon acquiring the property, did the respondent company inherit the conditions previously imposed on its vendors? Could it use the property as a clinic and affix placards contrary to the obligation undertaken in the original purchase? Was this undertaking to be considered as a ‘heritable obligation’?

Really and truly, ‘heritable obligations’ is not a phrase used commonly in legal parlance throughout the continental systems of law (such as Malta). However, it still is a very suitable phrase, for it elegantly manages to effectively express the significance of the principle at law. Simply put, an obligation is heritable when its performance may be enforced by a successor of the obligee or against a successor of the obligor.

Article 998 of the Civil Code states that “every person shall be deemed to have promised or stipulated for himself, for his heirs and for the persons claiming through or under him, unless the contrary is expressly established by law, or agreed upon between the parties, or appears from the nature of the agreement”.

Was therefore the respondent company bound with the obligations undertaken by its vendor in the deed of December 29, 1986?

Through the years, the interpretation of this question at law has been swerving from one side to the other, the most prevalent understanding being that universal successors continue in the personality of the deceased, while particular successors – like purchasers – did not. Hence, via this argument, the acquirer by particular title is not bound by the original contract in which he was not party, provided that the obligations are personal in nature.

Personal obligations differ from real obligations in the sense that the former are personal to the person against whom they are made, while the latter are inherently tied to the property itself, independent of the person holding it.

To determine whether the obligation was personal or real in nature, the court had to refer to a doctrine of Roman origin, known as numerus clausus. There is no mention of numerus clausus in our law, but it is still a principle which is considered as a matter of public order.

The numerus clausus principle is a concept of property law which limits the number of types of right on third party property that the courts will acknowledge. It refers to the idea that the only real rights acknowledged are that rights provided for by law, and none else.

A private party can neither create additional or new real rights nor rewrite or impermissibly further develop the content of existing real rights, for they would interfere with party autonomy that is considered to reign in contract law.

The court traced the historical development of this principle and stated that admitting unrestricted private rights onto property owned by third parties would risk fragmenting the liberty and absoluteness dearly associated with the concept of ownership.

Hence, the court concluded that the obligations entered into by the original purchaser on December 29, 1986, did not bind the subsequent owners, in this case the respondent company. The court further stated that neither can it be said that these obligations created a legal easement or servitude, for they did not contain the requirements mentioned by article 458 of the Civil Code for a legal easement to be valid (“The title creating an easement is null unless it results from a public deed; and where the easement is created by a deed inter vivos, the easement shall not be operative as regards third parties before the deed is registered in the Public Registry as provided in article 330, on the demand of any of the parties interested, or of the notary receiving the deed”).

For these reasons, the court rejected the plaintiff company’s action, but due to the fact that it considered the case to be complex and somewhat novel, it ordered that costs were to be divided equally by both parties.

Carlos Bugeja is senior associate at Azzopardi, Borg & Abela Advocates.