An alleged drug trafficker is claiming a freezing order on his assets has violated his human rights and is calling for the law to be updated after nearly 30 years.

In constitutional proceedings filed in court last week, Marvin Debono, 35, argues that the way assets are frozen by the authorities needs to be revised to factor in the rising cost of living.

According to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, anyone subject to a freezing order is only entitled to €13,976 of their money every year.

The accused’s lawyers, Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, say the amount was first set way back in 1994.

The only revision was to convert the amount from Maltese Lira to the Euro after Malta joined the EU.

“For legislators, the amount of money that was sufficient to lead a decent life back in 1994 is the same amount needed to have the same standard of living today, that is 28 years later,” reads the application filed in the First Hall of Civil Court in its constitutional function.

The application says that, even according to the government’s own metrics the bare necessities a person would need now cost some €2,786 more than they did in 1994.

The application asks whether those accused of a crime are presumed to be living in their own world where cost of living never increases.

The applicant is one of four men arrested on board a yacht off Miġra l-Ferħa cliffs in 2008 over an alleged conspiracy to import 30 kilos of cannabis.

The dramatic arrests had followed weeks of surveillance by the police and had led to the seizure of some 30 kilos of suspected cannabis resin which later actually turned out to be bars of soap.

Despite this unexpected twist, which meant that the arrested men had not actually been involved in the transportation of illicit substances, prosecutors say their mere intention of conspiring to deal in illegal substances rendered them liable to prosecution.

In these latest constitutional filings, Debono says that the long-drawn out process is also violating his right to have criminal proceedings concluded within a reasonable time.

The accused’s application says that the longer his case drags on, the longer he is expected to live on an outdated allowance.

Ultimately, the application is seeking compensation and for the court to declare that his fundamental rights have been violated.

This is not the first time Debono has taken to the constitutional court over this case. He had filed a constitutional application claiming breach of rights after being denied legal assistance both before and during his interrogation.

Not only had he released a statement without any legal assistance, but the absence of a lawyer also meant that he could not find out what information was contained in his police file.

The statement released by Debono and any testimonies referring to it were expunged from the records of the case.