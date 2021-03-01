Though Volkswagen is on a mission to create as many EVs as possible, it hasn’t forgotten about providing electric assistance to some of its more mainstream models. Such is the case of the new Volkswagen Golf GTE.



The previous-generation car proved to be a hit with business users, who liked its combination of neat handling and rock-bottom emissions figures. So you can see why Volkswagen has revived the idea for the latest eight-generation Golf. With a larger battery than before, this could be an even bigger success than the older GTE. Let’s find out if that’s the case.



As with other plug-in hybrids within the Volkswagen Group stable, the GTE combines a compact turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery for tip-top efficiency and fuel economy. But save for this fuel-sipping powertrain, the GTE is largely interchangeable with the GTI and GTD in terms of looks, save for some electric blue accents which highlight the car’s eco-credentials.



Inside, we’ve got the screen-heavy layout that we’ve already seen on the latest ‘standard’ Golf, with all manner of displays ensuring that the GTE feels as cutting-edge as possible.



The powertrain of the GTE combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 109bhp electric motor. In total, you get 242bhp and 400Nm. The battery has increased in size over the older GTE, now 13kWh instead of 8.7kWh, which means that the GTE arrives with a claimed electric-only range of 40 miles. A full charge with a 3.6kW charger will take three hours and 40 minutes, too.

