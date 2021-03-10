This is, arguably, the most important Ford in recent memory. The Mustang Mach-E is the brand’s first product in a new generation of electric vehicles, and Ford will be hoping this SUV inspires Blue Oval buyers out of combustion engines and into a new zero-emission future.

The Mach-E’s selling points appear to be fantastic value-for-money and a good variety of powertrain options to give buyers choices between performance and range. This is also the first time the Mustang line-up has been expanded beyond the traditional pony car, so this new model has a lot to live up to.

Pretty much everything you can see – and everything you can’t – is new. This is a totally new body, with Ford unsurprisingly opting for a sporty looking crossover to launch its electric revolution, given this body style’s huge popularity right now.

It’s also built on a completely new vehicle platform that’s been specifically developed for electric powertrains. The cabin is more upmarket than we usually see from Ford, with a Tesla-inspired minimalist interior that’s dominated by a large central screen.

