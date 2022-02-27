The new Megane E-Tech arrives with a load of new technology and a cutting-edge platform. JACK EVANS finds out what it’s like.

It’s a time of big change for Renault. You may remember its ‘Renaulution’ announcement recently that showcased its plans for the future, much of which was centred around electrification. The Megane E-Tech Electric, which we’re looking at today, is the first in a whole new generation of Renault EVs, It’s also the first vehicle to be made entirely at Renault’s new ‘industrial hub’ in the north of France.

Electrifying a Megane is a big deal. After all, it’s one of the most recognisable names in Renault’s stable, so people will have high expectations of it. We’ve been behind the wheel to find out what this new electric Megane can deliver.

Crucial to the new Megane E-Tech Electric is the CMF-EV platform underpinning it. Shared with the wider Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, it’s set to underpin some of the most important electric cars of the next few years, including Nissan’s Ariya. The benefit of this new platform – which is dedicated to electric cars rather than being adapted from an existing layout – is better packaging and a more efficient layout.

