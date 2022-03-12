Volkswagen has tweaked its seven-seater Tiguan. TED WELFORD gets behind the wheel to see if it’s worth considering.

The Tiguan has been a roaring success for Volkswagen since its introduction 15 years ago, and today it’s this German firm’s best-selling car around the globe – even more so than well-known models like the Polo and Golf.

Given its popularity, it’s not surprising that Volkswagen looked to expand the range with a roomier, stretched version offering seven seats, which is known as the Allspace. Launched in 2017, globally it outsells the regular five-seat model, though here in Britain, only around one-in-eight choose it. Following on from updates to the standard Tiguan, this seven-seater now gets a range of tweaks, but is it worth considering?

Volkswagen isn’t known for major facelifts, so the changes on this Tiguan Allspace are by no means huge. Styling changes include a redesigned front-end, with higher-spec versions bringing full matrix LED headlights, which are called ‘IQ.Light’. These get ‘dynamic’ indicators and even an illuminated strip that runs between the two headlights.

