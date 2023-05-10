Remco Evenepoel crashed during the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia when to a dog crossed the road early in Wednesday’s 171-kilometre ride towards Salerno.

World champion Evenepoel hit the deck more than 150km from the finish in rain-soaked southern Italy after a dog ran across Evenepoel’s Soudal-Quick Step teammate Davide Ballerini.

Evenepoel is second in the Giro’s general classification and is the favourite to win the three-week Grand Tour.

