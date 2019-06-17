The Animal Welfare Department has rescued 23 dogs, including puppies, which were found in a bad state in a property in Ħamrun.

The raid took place on Friday morning following an anonymous tip-off on emergency line 1717.

Animal Welfare officers found a total of 23 dogs, the majority of which were in a bad state, malnourished, flea-infested and dirty. Some of them also had untreated infections, sources said.

A total of 11 male dogs, five female dogs and seven puppies were rescued during the operation. The dogs were taken by the Animal Welfare Department for treatment.

Sources said the dogs were not micro-chipped and were found without any food or water. Some of them were locked in rusty cages which were too small for their size and with barely enough room for them to move.

The owner will now be investigated by the police, the sources added.