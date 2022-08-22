Dogs produce tears when they are reunited with their owner, with the hormone oxytocin the likely cause, a new study has indicated.

The study, by researchers at Azabu University in Japan, measured the volume of tears secreted by dogs that were reunited with their owner, and with a familiar person who was not their owner.

They found that dogs produced significantly more tears when reunited with their owner than with a familiar non-owner.

Previous research has shown how a dog can cause its owner to release a boost of oxytocin – a hormone known as the “love hormone” due to its positive impact on empathy, social trust and bonding.

The Japanese researchers found another potential link involving the hormone and dogs: when oxytocin was dropped into dogs’ eyes, the animals produced more tears when they were reunited with their owners. There was no such effect when researchers added an oxytocin-free solution to dogs’ eyes.

The findings have been published in the journal Current Biology.

Reseachers hypothesize that dogs’ tears may play a role in encouraging their owners to care for them. When human subjects were shown photos of dogs with and without tears, around 10 to 15 per cent favoured caring for the teary-eyed dogs.

“Unlike any other animals, dogs have evolved or have been domesticated through communication with humans and have gained high-level communication abilities with humans using eye contact,” researchers wrote.

“Through this process, their tears might play a role in eliciting protective behavior or nurturing behavior from their owners, resulting in the deepening of mutual relationships and further leading to interspecies bonding.”