Recent studies into the topic of governmental involvement in business practices in both the EU and the USA have indicated that the EU is, at least at the moment, falling behind its neighbour across the pond. The paramount consequence of these limitations is the steady loss in allure the EU is experiencing for startups, whereas the USA continues to make headway by contrast.

As more and more new-born digital companies are discovering these overbearing limitations of European jurisdictions for incorporation, many are choosing to resort to the U.S. - either for better alignment with venture capital, or simply to thrive under the more lenient business rules. This article highlights this trend for foreign business formation in the U.S., the reasons for doing so as well as how you can incorporate if you’re interested.

Why form in the US?

Residency requirement

The first point worth noting is that in the US, unlike in the EU, owners are permitted to reside and operate their business whilst located anywhere in the country. By contrast, EU legislation requires each and every company to be based in the location the owners work and live.

The coupling of these geographical requirements with the absence of a resolute governmental program to motivate US entrepreneurs to wander and invest in EU companies results in a diminishing of venture capital and an exodus of entrepreneurs.

Minimum capital requirement

Arguably the most important driving force behind businesses migrating to the US from the EU for incorporation, is that the latter requires a minimum amount of capital whereas the former doesn’t. As an example Denmark business law requires limited liability companies to have a minimum of $14,000 in capital, whereas no such requirement exists in the US.

Regardless of a product’s necessity or innovation, EU entrepreneurs appear to have perennial roadblocks to surpass in order to be able to sell a product on the market. As a consequence of this, both the industry and economy suffer.

Unwillingness to take investment risks

Studies have recently revealed that it is far more difficult to raise venture capital in the EU than the US because the former is far less willing to take a risk on an investment. On top of this, consumer spending in the US startup industry is over 7.5 times the EU’s value. All in all, it is just simply in a business’s financial interest to form itself in the US.

Photo: Incorporation Guru

How to form an LLC as a foreigner

Choose a business structure

Thankfully, the incorporation process in the US is incredibly simple, and there are plenty of resources available online to aid you in this endeavour. While non-citizens can form C corporations or LLCs, it is widely regarded as generally optimal to form an LLC since owners benefit from limited liability and pass through taxation.

Choose a State to register in

The next step is for the business owner to choose the location they wish to be based in. For businesses that will not be tied down to any state, Delaware will be strongly recommended due to its business-friendly taxation rates, maintenance fees and strict corporate laws. Some businesses may realise some states are simply better for businesses in their industry to thrive, in which they will register there.

Register your business

Each state’s registration requirements (i.e. the forms that must be completed) for a business entity vary slightly, but all resemble the simple outline of Delaware’s requirements. Put briefly, businesses must do three things to register: choose a unique name, select a registered agent and complete a certification of incorporation.

Once incorporated, the business must file a report and pay franchise tax every year.

Get an EIN

An Employer Identification Number (EIN) is equivalent to a social security number for businesses. It enables them to hire employees and open business bank accounts. An EIN can be applied for directly via the IRS for free.

Once an EIN has been obtained, businesses need to weigh up the benefits and costs of different business bank accounts to find one that is optimal for their specific needs. It is important to bear in mind rewards, the cash deposit convenience, and the interest rates on your deposits when weighing up your decision.

Final remarks

It is becoming increasingly common for small businesses based in the EU to incorporate in the US due to the numerous benefits of doing so. While free, the LLC formation process can be quite convoluted and long winded for those not eloquent in this area.

Some companies offer an LLC formation service online for a small fee which will vastly reduce the stress and risk of a hiccup with the ‘DIY’ approach. For more information on the best llc services, please refer to the linked resource.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is being provided solely for informational and promotional purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or legal advice.