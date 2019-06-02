Purists will tell you that you should never mix anything with your wine. But why not put charity in the blend?

Going above and beyond, Emmanuel Delicata Winemaker has launched the winery’s charitable initiative called ‘Delicata for Good’ with one vision in mind and that is to help build a better community by giving back.

The Delicata winery has always recognised that being responsible for good works is part of conducting good business. But, as the supercentenarian winery’s success grows, the Delicata family deems the time right to increase its social impact by looking at community support in a brand new light.

With the benevolent Delicata for Good project, Delicata is committing to a more proactive way of patronage, still inspired by integrity and core family values, but directed towards heightening awareness and donating funds for one truly good cause at a time.

With the right wine we can all make a difference, for good

The message to wine lovers is clear. By doing wine and choosing a Delicata bottle, you too are doing good and putting a little back towards making Malta a better place. These are euros that, without your wine purchase and the Delicata for Good initiative, might not have gone towards fixing seriously pressing matters. From food or shelter relief to research scholarships or environmental rehabilitation, water conservation, the fight against illiteracy, disease prevention and increasing pet adoptions, just to name a few, in an evolving society, the areas in which one can assist are endless.

For an organisation to make it on to the Delicata for Good list, it needs to be transparently managed and fighting for a just cause that is evidence-backed and locally relevant.

The first beneficiary of Delicata for Good is Nature Trust Malta, a non-profit non-governmental environmental organisation and a privileged partner of World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Nature Trust Malta carries out many laudable projects to conserve the Maltese natural heritage, and is in constant need of backing to save species such as the sea turtle, one of the most endangered animals in the world.

The Delicata winery is funding the cost of a high-tech tracking device that will get placed on the back of a rescued sea turtle. The turtle will be returned safely to the wild once fully rehabilitated. The device will allow Nature Trust Malta to gain invaluable information about sea turtle migration. The turtle’s journey can be followed on the Delicata Facebook page www.facebook.com/DelicataWinery/.

It is envisaged that this will raise public awareness in a fun and effective manner. Thanks to the latest Delicata for Good initiative, your favourite bottle of Delicata wine can help improve the precious natural habitat and community life. With the right wine we can all make a difference, for good.

Georges Meekers is Delicata’s head of sales and an award-winning wine writer.