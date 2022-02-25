I have always done things differently. As a reader, you know this. In the local tribal political arena, of the ‘us versus them’ mentality, one is expected to blindly follow and applaud decisions taken higher up in one’s own party hierarchy and repeat them ad nauseam. It’s an approach I never opted for.

I often find myself challenging the status quo. To begin with internally, while never shying away from externalising my opinions and taking the necessary action to bring about change. From LGBTIQ equality to divorce legislation pre-2011; the rule of law, democracy and the protection of our environment throughout the 2019 political turmoil; and sexual and reproductive health and rights through my activism.

In 2019, this newspaper had reported on me joining the protests organised by Moviment Graffiti and Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura to protect public land, open spaces and our environment. Specifically, we resisted the agreement through which the government transferred one of the few open spaces in Cospicua and the natural land at Żonqor in Marsascala to the American University of Malta.

I joined these protests because I firmly believe that Malta needs more open spaces which are accessible to the public; that land, which is zoned outside of development must remain so; and that no private enterprise should develop and profit by grabbing our few remaining public open spaces.

On that day, I was not alone from the Labour Party. Glenn Bedingfield and Jason Micallef were also present while Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca made her voice heard a day earlier. But, most importantly, with us in the protest there were citizens from across the political spectrum, living in these areas, who wanted to make their voice heard.

Despite the reaction by some to our lack of conformity, we were on the right side of history then and, today, I am proud to say that Prime Minister Robert Abela and our government have chosen to join us. This was the strongest commitment for the environment and the protection of open spaces in a very long time in Maltese politics.

This week, the prime minister announced that the land in Marsascala will be returned in exchange for the AUM’s campus expansion at SmartCity while the area in Cospicua that was set to be an AUM dormitory will remain public and be turned into a natural area and parking spaces. This announcement is a clear win for the people of Cottonera and Marsascala and a win for the environment, climate and biodiversity in Malta.

As the land in Marsascala and Cospicua will once again become public-owned, we have the opportunity to support both educational diversity and environmental protection, keeping in mind the importance of green areas as well as different educational institutes on the island. We get the best of both worlds.

But this win goes even further than that. The prime minister’s decision was a win for all those who believe in doing things differently, for standing up for what they believe in and fighting for what is right. Above all, to me the prime minister’s announcement is a clear indication that citizens should not fear to speak up about the things they believe in most. And it is only fitting that it is the leader of the Labour Party that has done this.

We must remain the party of diversity – it is a clearly established fact that we do not all have the same homogenous views. While I have my reservations on our electoral system that simply caters for two parties, it has also resulted in political parties that are a coalition of ideas. My favourite moments in my political career have been spent on policy tables with people I don’t typically agree with – this is the place where things get done and where good policy is made.

Good policy is created when people are free to put their divergent views on the table, discuss and compromise. This is the only way we can create policies that benefit all of our society. It might be why I feel more comfortable in the European Parliament, where consensus on any law being negotiated needs to be found through compromise between seven different political groups, coming from 27 different member states.

And, locally, I have experienced this in the Labour Party, where I have not been asked to conform. Where my diversity is celebrated and seen as something that strengthens the collective. That is why we are and must remain the natural home of progressive, forward-looking critical thinkers. The moment we view critical thinkers as a threat is the moment we start sliding backwards.

Doing things differently means looking outside of the box and continuously challenge the status quo. The new vision for the public land that was transferred to AUM is proof of the importance of active citizens who stand up for what they believe in and who do not shy away from fighting for change. Critical thinking should be encouraged, not admonished, as it leaves real results and strengthens us.

During the past months I have opened my office in the European Parliament, through a programme my office has called #WalkWithAProgressive, to all those who thirst for change – it really should be our only constant – whatever that change one dreams of is. This is the clear message I get from the young people I host every week.

Cyrus Engerer, Labour MEP