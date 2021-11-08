Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg said on Monday he will be sidelined for this month’s World Cup qualifiers after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Kasper Hjumland’s side comfortably lead Group F before hosting the Faroe Islands on Friday and heading to Scotland on Monday.

Dolberg, 24, made four appearances as his country reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals this summer and scored the last of his three goals for Nice this season in September.

