The Dolce & Gabbana fashion house is in the process of establishing a new business, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, which, by January 2023, will assume 100 per cent control of the manufacturing, sales and distribution of its fragrance and make-up products.

Chief executive Alfonso Dolce, brother of co-founder Domenico Dolce, said that this announcement is part of a “long-term strategy which sees us committed to consolidating, cultivating and promoting Italian artisanal and manufacturing excellence”.

C+M Marketing Ltd are exclusive distributors of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty in Malta.