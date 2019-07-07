The dollar pushed higher yesterday following a modest US Federal Reserve rate cut – its first in a decade – which left investors doubting that there is much more easing in the pipeline.

Fed chair Jerome Powell managed to deliver a “hawkish cut”, said Robert Carnell, Asia-Pacific chief economist at ING.

“There’s more coming, but not much, so don’t hold your breath,” he said.

The move to ease the cost of borrowing had been well telegraphed and was meant to inoculate against global risks washing onto American shores.

Powell said the US central bank decided on a 25-basis-point cut in the rate to “insure against downside risks from weak global growth and trade policy uncertainty”.

He told reporters he remained confident in the American economy and saw no sectors ready to go “bust”.

Some in the markets, as well as US President Donald Trump, had thought the Fed might go for a bigger cut and signal further easing down the road, but Powell appeared to keep his powder dry.

Two Fed members voted against the rate cut.

“Investors quickly came to the conclusion that, with an 8-2 vote and a reluctance to commit to further cuts, the Fed was less dovish than they had believed,” said analysts at Moneycorp.

“They marked down equity prices and took the US dollar higher.”

The Fed decision sent the US dollar rallying to its highest level in more than two years against the euro and the pound.

European equity markets traded mostly sideways following the Fed’s decision, while US indices were in mildly positive territory shortly after Wall Street’s open.

Oil fell as the stronger dollar made the commodity more expensive for customers in countries outside the United States.

Shanghai stocks fell a day after the latest round of US-China trade talks wrapped up in the city.

Negotiators on both sides said talks had been “efficient and constructive” but gave no signs of an imminent resolution to the impasse.

“While the bar has been set pretty low for progress, there was a level of disappointment after the meeting,” said VM Markets managing partner Stephen Innes.

“The fact that they couldn’t agree on the G-20’s soft-peddled concessions is a worrying sign.”

Investors are now turning their attention to key US economic data, including ISM’s nationwide manufacturing index, which will be announced later yesterday, and today’s employment data.