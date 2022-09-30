Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off with a concussion during his team’s defeat to Cincinnati on Thursday, sparking criticism over the decision to let the Dolphins star play just days after he had been evaluated for a head injury.

Tagovailoa was carried off the field after being sacked heavily in the second quarter in Cincinnati, his head slamming violently into the turf after a tackle from the Bengals’ Josh Tupou.

Replays of the incident showed Tagovailoa’s fingers contorted into an unnatural position, a symptom known as a “fencing response” that is associated with head injuries.

