A police officer who spent years as the driver and security officer for former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff has cried foul over a decision not to grant him a special clasp for long service in the corps.

Robert Mercieca, from Zurrieq, on Wednesday filed a judicial letter against the Police Commissioner asking him to reconsider a decision not to award him a clasp in a ceremony taking place on Friday.

Sources said the clasp medal is awarded to police officers who would have completed 18 years of service. A second clasp is awarded to those who would have completed 25 years of service. To be eligible for the medal, the officer must have a clean police record.

PC Mercieca explained that he had spent years detailed with former Prime Minister Mintoff and worked as his security officer and driver for a long number of years. Mr Mintoff died in 2012. Mr Mercieca is still a police constable.

In 2014, Mr Mercieca had been found guilty of driving negligently when he clipped a motorcyclist with the side mirror of Mr Mintoff’s car. The incident had taken place years earlier but the conviction remained in Mr Mercieca’s police record, serving as a basis for Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar’s decision not to award him the clasp.

Through his judicial letter, Mr Mercieca asked the Police Commissioner to reconsider his decision prior to Friday’s ceremony, especially in view of his “impeccable” service to the police force. A car accident should not blemish his years of service, he argued. He warned him of further action in default.

Lawyer Michael Tanti Dougall signed the letter.