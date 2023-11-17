A domestic argument that escalated into violence by a drug-addicted son against his parents on Wednesday morning landed the suspect back behind bars on Friday.

David Bonnici, 46, was arraigned over the violent episode that broke out at around 5am, bringing officers from the Żebbuġ police station rushing to the family's residence.

The accused's mother had told police that her son took her mobile during the row which ended up with the son allegedly attacking his father, slightly injuring him.

The father was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance while the suspect was taken into custody.

The accused had an acute drug problem and had apparently been pestering his parents for money when the argument broke out, explained prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon.

He later also allegedly threatened a police sergeant.

The man, currently with no fixed address, told the court that he worked as part-time dishwasher.

Upon arraignment on Friday, he pleaded not guilty to harassing his parents, causing them to fear violence, insulting and threatening them as well as assaulting them, slightly injuring his father.

He was also charged with injuring and threatening a police officer and also breaching a restraining order in favour of his father, imposed in separate protests in January.

His legal aid lawyer, Leontine Calleja, did not request bail at this stage but requested a ban on his name since this was a family issue.

However, the court, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, turned down the request stating there was no legal basis for it.

The court recommended that the prisons' director was to see to the accused’s best interests in view of his acute drug addiction.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.