Former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs will not face a retrial over domestic violence claims after prosecutors on Tuesday withdrew the charges due to the “unwillingness” of his ex-girlfriend to give evidence.

Giggs, 49, was due to go on trial for a second time on July 31 after a month-long trial last year ended without the jury reaching a verdict.

But prosecuting lawyer Peter Wright told Manchester Crown Court in north west England that there was no realistic chance of conviction.

Giggs’ ex-girlfriend Kate Greville had “indicated an unwillingness” to give evidence and that the first trial had “taken its toll” on her and her sister Emma, he explained.

