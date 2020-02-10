Newly-appointed domestic violence commissioner Audrey Friggieri will work in the role in a full-time capacity, the government said on Monday.

Ms Friggieri, an educator by profession, succeeds Simone Azzopardi in the role at the helm of the Commission for Domestic and Gender-based violence. Ms Azzopardi resigned earlier this month for personal reasons.

The government has pledged more resources to the commission and on Sunday said the budget allocation to the commission had been increased by 70 per cent.

Malta was rocked last week by the murder of Chantelle Chetcuti, 34, who was stabbed to death in public. Her former boyfriend has been charged with murdering her.

Times of Malta revealed on Sunday that calls to a domestic violence support hotline skyrocketed by a factor of 40 following the killing.

Ms Friggieri met with Equality minister Edward Zammit Lewis and parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar on Monday, one day after she was appointed to the post.

The three discussed the commission’s work plan for the weeks and months ahead. In a statement, the ministry said that the plan included further education about the topic “at every level”, ways to help women become more financially independent and work to improve cooperation with the police and law courts, to better protect domestic violence victims.

Who is Audrey Friggieri?

Educator Audrey Friggieri is a teacher who is graduated in psychotherapy and systemic family and has read for a Master’s in education for adults.



She is currently reading for a Doctorate about early school leavers who are not in employment.



Ms Farrugia is also a lecturer at the Faculty of Social Wellbeing and has penned children’s and adults’ books.