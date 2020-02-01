Domestic violence commissioner Simone Azzopardi will be quitting the role for personal reasons, the government said on Saturday.

Ms Azzopardi has been leading the commission on gender-based violence and domestic violence for the past 17 months. A former ONE TV journalist, Ms Azzopardi was made commissioner in October 2018.

She will continue to serve as commissioner until a new nominee is appointed in her place.

Equality Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar thanked Ms Azzopardi for her work.

In a statement announcing the change, the Justice and Equality Ministry said that it was committed to continuing the work which she had piloted as Commissioner.

The Commission has had its budget increased by 75 per cent and will be implementing a strategy against gender-based violence drafted in line with the Istanbul Convention, an international agreement to strengthen provisions against domestic violence.