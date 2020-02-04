Deterrents against domestic violence have “failed” and the biggest challenge was neither legal nor legislative but to change the mentality of some sectors of society, the Justice Minister said in Parliament on Tuesday.

In his first reaction to the cold-blooded murder of a 34-year-old mother of two, Edward Zammit Lewis said he would be meeting with a group of NGOs at his ministry prior to a demonstration planned outside Parliament later on Tuesday.

Speaking during question time, the Justice Minister said the objective of this meeting would be to start a national debate on what further measures could be taken to address domestic violence.

In the meantime, there would be closer collaboration with the Home Affairs Ministry in order to train police officers. More psychologists were also needed to handle such reports, Dr Zammit Lewis said, adding that police stations were regularly on the front line in the fight against such abuse.

At the start of the sitting Speaker Anglu Farrugia announced that access to the Strangers’ Gallery would be closed for the public from 6pm onwards as a precautionary measure to safeguard MPs. He noted his decision was perfectly in line with the provisions of the Standing Orders.